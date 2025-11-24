China says ties with Russia support global peace after EU criticizes partnership

China said on Monday that its relationship with Russia "contributes to world peace and development," responding to comments by senior EU diplomat Kaja Kallas that Beijing and Moscow are working together to overhaul the international system.

"On the basis of non-alliance, non-confrontation and not targeting any third party, China and Russia grow bilateral relations, conduct practical cooperation and, contribute to world peace and development," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a news conference in Beijing.

Her remarks followed Kallas' statement on Friday that "China and Russia are working together to overhaul the global economic and security order."

"That is certainly of interest to all of us here," she said at the 4th Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum held in Brussels, which brought together representatives from 64 countries.





