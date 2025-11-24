Astronomers discover super-earth in habitable zone just 18 light-years away

Astronomers have identified a super-Earth just 18 light-years from our planet that orbits within its star's habitable zone, where temperatures could allow liquid water, according to research released Sunday.

The study, published in The Astronomical Journal, said the planet lies relatively close within the Milky Way and appears to have a rocky, Earth-like composition, though its larger mass classifies it as a super-Earth.

"We have found so many exoplanets at this point that discovering a new one is not such a big deal," said co-author Paul Robertson. "What makes this especially valuable is that its host star is close by, at just about 18 light-years away. Cosmically speaking, it's practically next door."

The planet, named GJ 251 c, orbits an M-dwarf -- the most common and among the oldest types of stars in the galaxy. These stars often produce starspots and flares that can mimic the subtle radial-velocity signals used to detect planets, complicating confirmation efforts.

"GJ 251's proximity to Earth and its favorable spectral type make it a prime target for future direct imaging missions on next-generation telescopes, and it is a particularly valuable northern target," the study said.

Researchers added that the planet is considered one of the most promising candidates for searching for biosignatures with upcoming telescopes. Climate models suggest it may have temperate surface conditions, and certain atmospheric features could be detectable through direct imaging.





