UK premier, US president discuss Geneva talks on Ukraine peace plan

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump on Sunday had a phone call to discuss the Geneva talks on Washington's plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

In a statement, the UK premier's office said the pair discussed various aspects of the high-level discussions taking place in Geneva Sunday on the US peace plan for Ukraine.

"They agreed that we all must work together at this critical moment to bring about a just and lasting peace. They agreed to keep in touch," added the statement.

It came after senior US and Ukrainian officials held talks in Geneva on a 28-point proposal aimed at advancing peace efforts in Ukraine.

The exchanges involve a US delegation led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff. The Ukrainian side is being led by presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak. US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll is said to be in Geneva as part of the delegation.

Separately, the national security advisors of E3 countries-the UK, France, and Germany-also met with Ukraine's delegation in Geneva.

The 28-point US plan to end the over 3 1/2-year-old war is on the table in Geneva, where representatives of Washington, Kyiv, and European capitals met to discuss details.

Trump said Saturday that the US-drafted plan would not be his "final offer" as the proposal has sparked concerns in Kyiv and among its allies.

The draft appears to require Ukraine to surrender additional territory to Russia, limit the size of its military, and formally abandon its bid to join NATO. Trump has given his Ukrainian counterpart until Thursday to respond.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he faces a tough choice, namely the "loss of our dignity or the risk of losing a key partner."

On Saturday, the leaders of nine European countries plus Japan, Canada, and top EU officials expressed concern over the plan's proposed limitations on Ukraine's armed forces, warning that they "would leave Ukraine vulnerable to future attack."