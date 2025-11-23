Senators: Ukraine peace plan not US draft but Russian 'wish list'

The latest proposal to end Russia's war in Ukraine was not drafted by the United States, two US senators said on Saturday, describing it as largely Moscow's wish list.



"It is not our recommendation, it is not our peace plan," Republican Senator Mike Rounds said at a security forum in Halifax, Canada, citing a phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Senator Angus King added that the 28-point plan was "essentially the wish list of the Russians."



The senators said Rubio made clear that the United States had only been a recipient of the proposal, which was handed to a US mediator. Rounds described the draft as a proposal that had not been released by Washington, but had instead been leaked.



King said the proposal provided a "guideline to try to narrow the issues between Ukraine and Russia," noting that the US wants a peace that respects Ukraine's sovereignty and integrity, does not reward aggression and provides adequate security guarantees.



The plan circulating in US media in recent days would require major concessions from Kiev, while many points favour Russia. US President Donald Trump initially urged Ukraine to accept the proposal in principle by Thursday, but later indicated it might not be the final offer.



The draft has put Kiev and European allies on high alert. On Sunday, officials from Germany, France, the United Kingdom, the European Union, the United States and Ukraine are scheduled to meet in Geneva to discuss the plan. Western allies aim to negotiate provisions they consider unacceptable for Ukraine.



