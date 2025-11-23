Rubio says US drafted Ukraine peace plan, contradicting senators

The latest peace plan aimed at ending Russia's war in Ukraine was created by the United States, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday, contradicting previous statements by two senators that portrayed it as largely a Russian proposal.



Rubio said on social media platform X that the plan serves as a "strong framework for ongoing negotiations." He noted that it was authored by the US, based on "input from the Russian side" and "previous and ongoing input from Ukraine."



Earlier on Saturday, Republican Senator Mike Rounds said at a security forum in Halifax, Canada, that the US had only been a recipient of the proposal, which was handed to a US mediator.



"It is not our recommendation, it is not our peace plan," he said, citing a phone call with Rubio.



Senator Angus King added that the 28-point plan was "essentially the wish list of the Russians" and provided a "guideline to try to narrow the issues between Ukraine and Russia."



The plan circulating in US media in recent days would require major concessions from Kiev, while many points favour Russia. US President Donald Trump initially urged Ukraine to accept the proposal by Thursday, but later indicated it might not be the final offer.



The draft has put Kiev and European allies on high alert. On Sunday, officials from Germany, France, the United Kingdom, the European Union, the United States and Ukraine are scheduled to meet in Geneva to discuss the plan. Western allies aim to negotiate provisions they consider unacceptable for Ukraine.



