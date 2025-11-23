MOST GERMANS BACK MERZ GOVERNMENTS PROPOSAL ON MILITARY CALL-UP

A call-up of entire age groups of young German men to report for assessment for military service is backed by almost two thirds of respondents, a YouGov survey commissioned by dpa has found.



The survey of 2,387 respondents taken November 14-18 and published on Sunday found full or partial support among 62% of respondents, while 31% rejected a call-up completely or largely. The remaining 7% were uncertain or declined to express an opinion.



Chancellor Friedrich Merz's broad-based coalition has agreed on a programme for voluntary military service, in which all 18-year-old men will be required to fill out a questionnaire and report for assessment.



The YouGov poll found less support for compulsory conscription in the event of a poor response to the voluntary scheme, with 53% offering full or partial support and 37% partially or completely rejecting this. The remaining 10% were uncertain or declined to respond.



Under half of respondents – 47% – backed having the current government take a decision regarding compulsory military service in the event of a poor response. Elections are due only in 2029.



The option of waiting for a longer period to assess the voluntary scheme was backed by 39%, while the remaining 14% were uncertain or declined to respond.



