COP30 rejects fossil fuel phase-out amid open protests from some countries

The UN climate change conference, COP30, concluded Saturday in Brazil without a clear commitment to phase out fossil fuels, igniting immediate open protests from dozens of countries that warned that the summit's final draft undermines the global fight to limit warming to 1.5°C (2.7°F).

The draft agreement, proposed by the Brazilian presidency, notably failed to specifically mention the phase-out of oil, gas, and coal due to fierce resistance from major oil-producing nations and some emerging economies. Instead, the text commits nations only to accelerating climate action on a "voluntary" basis.

The omission led to a controversy on the floor of the final plenary session. COP30 President Andre Correa do Lago temporarily suspended the meeting after delegations from the EU, Colombia, Panama and Switzerland openly expressed their protest and raised flags objecting to the text.

When it resumed, he confirmed the approval of the texts despite the objections and complaints about the lack of opportunity for countries to express their opinions publicly.

"I'm sorry. I didn't see the flags," said do Lago.

More than 80 nations, including key players like Colombia, France and Spain, mobilized for the two-week summit to secure a clear roadmap for phasing out fossil fuels.

Colombia was particularly outspoken in its dissent. Minister of Environment Irene Velez accused the summit of failing its core mission.

"Colombia will not accept a text that denies science, prevents the achievement of the 1.5°C target, and turns its back on people and life," said Velez.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro said on social media he opposed the final document.

"I do not accept that the COP30 declaration does not clearly state, as science tells us, that the cause of the climate crisis is the fossil fuels used by capital," he wrote.

European Commissioner for Climate Action Wopke Hoekstra summarized the disappointment felt by some.

"We would have liked to see much more, especially more ambition," he said, but added that the EU "will support" the agreed-upon text.

Despite the controversy, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva hailed the summit as a success, stating that "science prevailed, multilateralism won" at COP30. Brazil committed to working within the adopted voluntary framework until it hands over the presidency of the summit at COP31 in Türkiye.

The talks were underscored by the absence of the world's leading oil producer, the US, which did not attend the meeting in Belem.



