Australia, Canada, India announce new technology and innovation partnership

Australia, Canada and India on Saturday announced a new trilateral technology and innovation partnership on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting during the summit, Modi said in a post on the US social media platform X, where he unveiled the "Australia-Canada-India Technology and Innovation (ACITI) Partnership."

"The initiative will deepen collaboration between democratic partners across three continents and three oceans in emerging technologies, support diversification of supply chains, clean energy and the mass adoption of AI," Modi said.

Albanese, in a separate meeting with Modi ahead of the summit, said Australia and India are "great friends and partners." "From trade, defense and security to education and clean energy, our relationship is fundamentally important," he added.



