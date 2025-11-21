US, Guatemala conduct joint operation to recapture gang leader

Guatemalan authorities and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Thursday arrested Ever Jonathan Sinay Dionisio, alias Cartoon, a leader of a clique of the Barrio 18 gang.

Dionisio escaped federal prison between Oct. 8 and 11.

The operation was a joint effort between the Guatemalan National Police and the FBI's Joint Task Force Vulcan (JTFV), a multi-agency US federal law enforcement team launched in 2019 by President Donald Trump during his first term to target and dismantle the leadership of the MS-13 gang.

The JTFV arrived on Nov. 18, more than a month after the escape of 20 inmates — including Dionisio — from the federal prison Fraijanes II.

Guatemala 's Interior Minister, Marco Antonio Villeda, met with the FBI team in Guatemala to coordinate and strengthen security efforts after only four of the 20 fugitives had been captured.

Dionisio, the second in command of Los Crazy Gangster, a clique of the Barrio 18 gang, is the fifth arrest related to the prison break and is wanted for crimes such as murder and extortion.

The Ministry of Interior said the FBI will continue supporting intelligence, international tracking and mapping networks of support to other countries in case the fugitives flee Guatemalan territory.

According to intelligence reports, at least 10 fugitives have escaped to Mexico, Honduras and Nicaragua.



