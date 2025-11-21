Any Ukraine plan needs Europe and NATO 'consensus'

The French, German and British leaders called on Friday for a solution to the conflict in Ukraine that "fully" involves Kyiv, saying any decision must have the "consensus" of Europe and NATO, the French presidency said.

In a phone call with their Ukrainian counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz and Keir Starmer said that "any solution must fully involve Ukraine", according to a statement from the presidency, after the US presented a plan that demands numerous concessions from Kyiv.

They reaffirmed "that all decisions with implications for the interests of Europe and NATO require the joint support and consensus of European partners and NATO allies, respectively", the statement added.







