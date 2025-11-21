South Korea puts out wildfire in northeastern province after 17-hour battle

South Korean authorities on Friday extinguished a wildfire that scorched roughly 360,000 square meters (89 acres) in the northeastern province of Gangwon after burning for 17 hours.

Hundreds of personnel, more than two dozen helicopters, and dozens of pieces of equipment were deployed overnight after the fire broke out Thursday afternoon on a hillside in Inje, about 132 kilometers (82 miles) east of Seoul, Korea JoongAng Daily reported, citing officials.

No injuries were reported. Authorities said 12 residents from nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution.

An investigation was underway to determine the cause and assess the full extent of the damage.



