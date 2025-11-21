News World No comment from NATO on US peace plan, says Trump efforts 'vital'

No comment from NATO on US peace plan, says Trump efforts 'vital'

While declining to comment directly on the specific US peace plan for Ukraine on Friday, NATO described President Donald Trump's efforts to secure a peace deal as "vital."

DPA WORLD Published November 21,2025 Subscribe

NATO did not comment directly on the US peace plan for Ukraine on Friday, but described US President Donald Trump's attempts to find a peace deal as "vital."



The new US plan is highly controversial for the defence alliance, as it says that NATO should not accept Ukraine as a member in the future.



"Secretary General [Mark Rutte] has been clear that we want and are working for a just and lasting end to the war against Ukraine and that President Trump's efforts to foster a negotiated peace between Ukraine and Russia are vital," a spokesman said on Friday.



In the past, the defence alliance has stressed that it would not give up its "open-door" policy.



At a summit meeting in 2024, NATO allies said that Ukraine's path to NATO membership was "irreversible."



At the same time, it is not completely out of the question that NATO will also make concessions as part of the peace plan.



Since Trump's return to the White House, Rutte has seen one of his main tasks as keeping the alliance together.









