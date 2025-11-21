Colombia recovers first artifacts from San Jose shipwreck

Colombia has recovered the first artifacts from the legendary Spanish galleon San Jose, a ship often described as the most valuable wreck in the world due to the enormous treasure it carried when it sank more than three centuries ago.

The San Jose went down in 1708 after being attacked by a British warship while sailing from Spain's South American colonies to Europe.

The vessel, loaded with precious stones and an estimated 11 million gold and silver coins, has been valued in the billions of dollars, according to Colombian authorities, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported.

Its exact resting place, located 600 meters (nearly 1,970 feet) below sea level, remained unknown for centuries until Colombian researchers discovered it in 2015. Because of the immense value of the cargo, Colombia has kept the coordinates a closely guarded state secret.

Colombia's government said the first objects raised from the seabed include a cannon, several gold coins, and a porcelain cup.

President Gustavo Petro was present as the items were lifted during an underwater recovery operation.

The recovery comes amid a long-running ownership dispute as Colombia claims the wreck because it lies in its territorial waters, while Spain argues the San Jose remains Spanish property as a state-owned warship under international law.

A group of American divers also assert rights to the treasure, saying they located the site in 1982.

Colombian officials say further research will continue before more artifacts are brought to the surface.



