UK faces further wintry weather with widespread warnings in place

Wintry conditions are expected to persist across the UK on Thursday after temperatures dipped well below freezing overnight, bringing fresh bursts of snow and widespread icy surfaces.

Weather alerts from the UK's meteorological service, Met Office, remain in place for Northern Ireland, northern and eastern parts of Scotland, and coastal stretches of south-west Wales as well as south-western, eastern, and north-eastern England.

A higher-level amber warning has been issued for the North York Moors and parts of the Yorkshire Wolds, where forecasters say 15-25cm (6-10ins) of snow may build up on elevated terrain, potentially leading to major disruption.

Snow and ice have already affected road networks and forced the closure of numerous schools in North and East Yorkshire, Aberdeenshire, and across Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire, and Ceredigion.

Cold-weather health alerts from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) remain in force for England until Saturday, with officials cautioning that the conditions could have "significant" effects on vulnerable groups, including older people and those with existing medical issues.

According to the Met Office, areas within the amber warning zone in Yorkshire should expect substantial snow accumulation, with the risk of severe travel disruption, road closures and possible power interruptions.



