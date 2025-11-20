Russia denies war prisoner exchanges with Ukraine became 'indirect'

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday refuted a Ukrainian official's remarks implying that prisoner exchange talks are shifting to an indirect format.

Responding to an Anadolu question at a press briefing in Moscow about a Ukrainian official's comments implying the end of direct talks, Zakharova clarified that there are both direct communications between relevant agencies and information exchanges through mediators.

"You know, I'll tell you straightaway, absolutely not; none of what you've mentioned implies anything of the kind for one simple reason. Because we had negotiations, I'm talking about Russia, both direct ones and also exchanges of detainees and prisoners facilitated by mediators acting in good faith. Both forms existed simultaneously."

She emphasized that "all contacts regarding prisoner exchanges and civilian personnel were handled through respective specialized agencies," with the Foreign Ministry providing diplomatic support.

"But the main role was played by the relevant specialized structures. Of course, if any agreements are reached and we provide diplomatic assistance to the actual exchange process, we will inform you about it," she said.

In 2025, Russia and Ukraine exchanged at least seven war prisoners, totaling more than 100 people, including the "1,000 on 1,000" exchange agreed upon during the Istanbul talks.