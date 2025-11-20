Pakistani top diplomat, EU council president meet in Brussels

Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar met President of the EU Council Antonio Costa in Brussels on Wednesday, according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry.

"During the meeting, both sides noted with satisfaction the positive trajectory of the Pakistan-EU relationship and agreed to further strengthen the mutually beneficial partnership across various domains," it said.

Dar welcomed the EU's support for Pakistan, bilaterally and on multilateral platforms.

"The delegations exchanged views on various areas of mutual interest, including GSP Plus, trade and economic cooperation expansion, and regional and global security developments," it said, adding they reiterated "their steadfast commitment to multilateralism."

Both committed to collaboration to promote shared priorities and strengthen cooperation in essential sectors.