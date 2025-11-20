Over 1 in every 5 children in developing countries lack basic needs, UNICEF warns

A boy drinks water as he waits for customers to sell bags of water along a roadside on the outskirts of N'Djamena, Chad, November 15, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Thursday said more than one in every five children in low- and middle-income countries are severely deprived in at least two essential areas such as nutrition, sanitation, housing, or education, according to a report released.

The report titled "The State of the World's Children 2025: Ending Child Poverty -- Our Shared Imperative" was released on World Children's Day, which is observed annually on Nov. 20.

It drew on data from over 130 countries and assessed multidimensional poverty across six categories: education, health, housing, nutrition, sanitation, and water. The report found that 118 million children experience three or more deprivations, while 17 million face four or more.

"The highest rates of multidimensional poverty among children are concentrated in Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia," said the report, adding that in Chad, at least 64% of children face two or more severe deprivations.

In a statement, UNICEF chief Catherine Russell warned of the consequences of persistent deprivation, saying: "Children growing up in poverty and deprived of essentials like good nutrition, proper sanitation and shelter, face devastating consequences for their health and development."

"It doesn't have to be this way," she added, urging governments to "commit to ending child poverty by implementing effective policies."

The report also revealed that while the share of children facing severe deprivations dropped from 51% to 41% between 2013 and 2023, progress is slowing due to conflict, climate shocks, demographic shifts, rising national debt, and cuts to foreign assistance.

Sanitation remains the most widespread deprivation, with 65% of children in low-income countries lacking access to a toilet, it noted.

The report further highlighted progress in countries such as Tanzania and Bangladesh, where targeted government programs have led to significant reductions in child poverty.

Warning that global aid cuts could worsen child deprivation, Russell stressed that "too many children were already deprived of their basic needs, even before the global funding crisis threatened to make things far worse. This is not the time to retreat."