NEARLY 1,000 RESIDENTS EVACUATED, 178 CLIMBERS RESCUED AFTER ERUPTION OF INDONESIAS SEMERU VOLCANO

The Mount Semeru volcano spews volcanic ash following an eruption, in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, 20 November 2025. (EPA Photo)

Nearly 1,000 residents were evacuated from nearby villages around Mount Semeru in Indonesia's East Java province after the volcano eruption, while 178 climbers who had become stranded were rescued.

Climbers trapped on the hiking trail "will descend to the Semeru Climbing Post at Ranu Pani," Novix Heryadi, commander of the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) Surabaya Rescue Team, said on Thursday, according to the state-run news agency Antara.

Basarnas Deputy for Operations and Preparedness Edy Prakoso earlier said field teams reported the climbers were camping in the Ranu Kumbolo area, a crater lake about six hours from the summit on a route commonly used by climbers to Mount Semeru.

Some 950 residents fled after the volcanic eruption by Wednesday evening, according to Kompas TV.

Mount Semeru erupted on Wednesday, prompting the country's volcanology agency to raise the mountain's alert level to its highest, Level IV.

Semeru, located 3,676 meters (12,060 feet) above sea level, is one of Indonesia's most active volcanoes. It has a long history of eruptions, some of which have caused fatalities.

Indonesia, located on the Pacific's "Ring of Fire," experiences frequent seismic activity and has over 120 active volcanoes.