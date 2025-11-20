Kazakhstan, Qatar review political, economic cooperation

Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev met on Thursday Qatar's Foreign Ministry Secretary General Ahmad Hassen Al-Hammadi to review bilateral cooperation and ongoing joint projects.

Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry in a statement noted the "high level" of political dialogue between the two countries and steady growth of trade, economic and investment ties.

The two officials also discussed current priorities in bilateral relations.

They placed particular emphasis on implementing major investment agreements reached during Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's visit to Doha last year, according to the readout.

Both sides reaffirmed their interest in further expanding cooperation and advancing joint initiatives.



