BRAZILS LULA CALLS ON UN CLIMATE SUMMIT TO STEP UP AMBITION

As the end of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) approaches, host nation Brazil has urged the nearly 200 participating states to adopt ambitious decisions.



If politicians disappoint public expectations, they risk losing people's trust, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said on Wednesday in Belém.



Insufficient climate action, he warned, threatens democratic stability and international credibility, and countries must show they take the concerns of younger generations seriously.



Addressing industrialized nations, he added that "taking care of the climate means understanding that rich countries need to help poor countries."



The Brazilian president earlier told delegates at the COP30 event that road maps are needed on how humanity can overcome its dependence on oil, gas and coal, as well as how to stop and reverse deforestation.



"We cannot leave Belém without decisions on these issues," the left-wing politician said. "It is urgent."



Lula continued: "You carry the strength and legitimacy of those who strive for a better world."



Dozens of countries are pushing for a road map to move away from oil, gas and coal at COP30. Representatives from a broad alliance of around 80 countries made a last-minute appearance before the press in Belém.



German Environment Minister Carsten Schneider said the aim is to "free ourselves" from fossil fuels. However, rich Gulf states such as Saudi Arabia, which continue to profit from oil and gas, are among those opposing such a plan in Belém.



The UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai two years ago decided that the world should move away from fossil fuels, but no specific interim targets or deadlines have been set for this goal.



In addition, many developing countries are demanding that industrialized countries significantly increase their government climate aid to help them adapt to the fatal consequences of global warming.



One proposal is to triple this to at least $120 billion by 2030. From the European Union's point of view, this should be regulated within the existing financial commitments made last year. According to these, industrialized countries will provide at least $300 billion in climate financing annually until 2035.



The two-week UN meeting in Belém is scheduled to end on Friday evening, although extensions by hours or even days are common.



