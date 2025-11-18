Vietnam landslide leaves 7 dead, several others missing

A search operation on Tuesday continued in Vietnam after landslides killed at least seven people and left several others missing, according to local media.

The Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention said a total of 14 people died or remained missing after the torrential rain and landslides from Sunday had battered Vietnam, the Vietnam News website reported.

So far, seven people have died and two remain missing in Khanh Hoa province, with six of the deaths reported after a passenger bus was buried by a landslide due to heavy rain on Sunday night, it added.

The bus, carrying 32 people, including two drivers and one assistant, was struck by a landslide while passing through a landslide-prone section of the Khanh Le Pass.

Meanwhile, three people were missing in Da Nang City, while Quang Trị and Thua Thien Hue provinces each reported one missing person as the search operation has been underway.

The severe weather has also caused widespread property and agricultural damage, with nearly 15,000 homes flooded, and around 5,900 people evacuated to safer locations.



