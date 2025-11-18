UK intelligence service issues alert to parliament over alleged 'Chinese espionage'

The British security minister on Tuesday warned of "Chinese spying threats" that are interfering with British democracy after the country's intelligence agency MI5 issued an espionage alert to parliament.

Speaking to lawmakers in the House of Commons, Dan Jarvis said that the government will not tolerate "covert and calculated" attempts by China to interfere with the country's sovereign affairs.

He also warned that "Chinese spying threats" are interfering with British democracy.

Jarvis' remarks came after what he said was an espionage alert, issued by MI5 earlier Tuesday to lawmakers, peers, and parliamentary staff.

He claimed that Beijing is trying to contact lawmakers and peers to get sensitive information about parliament.

"It builds on a pattern of activity that we have seen from China with cyber-operations by China state-affiliated actors targeting parliamentary emails in 2021, attempted foreign interference activity by Christine Lee in 2022, and other more recent cases," he said.

Jarvis noted that the government will take all necessary measures to protect our national interests, our citizens, and our democratic way of life, including working with our allies and partners.

However, the security minister said the government still has not decided whether China will join Russia and Iran in the FIRS Enhanced Tier, which requires the registration of arrangements to carry out political influence activities in the UK at the direction of a foreign power.