South Korea, UAE sign pacts to boost ties in AI, aerospace, nuclear energy

South Korea and the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday signed several agreements to enhance bilateral ties in various sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), aerospace, and nuclear energy.

The agreements were inked as UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan hosted his South Korean counterpart, Lee Jae Myung, in Abu Dhabi, Seoul's presidential office said.

The two nations signed seven memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to expand collaboration in several sectors, including AI, aerospace and nuclear energy, economy, and intellectual property rights, as reported by Yonhap News.

During the meeting between the two heads of state, Lee and Mohammed discussed ways to deepen economic cooperation in the defense, advanced technology, and energy sectors.

Lee described the UAE as a "brotherly nation" and pledged to build a stronger relationship aligned with the UAE's long-term development roadmap.

South Korea is "ready for comprehensive cooperation to build the centennial alliance with the UAE," Lee said. "There are many important areas, including security, the defense industry, AI, nuclear energy, health care, and medical services. I hope the two countries make bold steps toward shared prosperity."

During the talks, the two nations also discussed ways to expand cooperation in the defense industry, including the joint development, production, and export of weapons systems to third countries.

In the energy sector, the two sides discussed expanding the crude oil stockpile held in South Korea by the UAE's state-run energy giant, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, from the current 4 million barrels to 10 million barrels or more.

Last year, the UAE and South Korea signed a free trade deal, which made the UAE the first Middle Eastern nation to ink such a deal with Seoul.