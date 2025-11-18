Saudi crown prince arrives for White House talks with Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House in Washington (REUTERS Photo)

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived at the White House Tuesday for bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump that are expected to result in the leaders signing a wide array of bilateral agreements.

Bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's de factor ruler, was feted by a welcome ceremony befitting a king as jets flew in V formation over the White House, cannons fired and the US Marine Corps band played. Trump greeted bin Salman at the South Portico before the leaders entered the executive mansion.

They are expected to ink several bilateral agreements, including the sale of F-35 stealth fighter jets to the kingdom, as well as business and other deals.

The visit is bin Salman's first in over seven years.