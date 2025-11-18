One Israeli settler killed, three others injured in West Bank stabbing attack

 Contact Us
One person was killed and three were wounded in a ramming and stabbing attack in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, Israeli emergency services said. Paramedics and an army medical force "established the death of a man aged 30 with a stab wound and referred three injured people" to two Jerusalem hospitals, Magen David Adom (MADA), the Israeli equivalent of the Red Cross, said in a statement.

Published November 18,2025
An illegal Israeli settler was killed, and three others were injured in an attack near a settlement in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, medics said.

Israel's national ambulance service MDA said an Israeli man was stabbed and killed near the Gush Etzion settlement, south of East Jerusalem, in the southern West Bank.

MDA said three other settlers were moderately injured in the attack.

Israel's public broadcaster KAN said that attackers armed with knives drove their car into pedestrians near the settlement, with one getting out and stabbing settlers.