Italy and UK discuss Ukraine, Middle East

Italy and the UK held high-level talks on Ukraine, the Middle East and security challenges during a meeting aboard the HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier, currently docked in Naples as part of a NATO mission.

UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper and Defense Secretary John Healey met with Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, along with Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, for consultations in the "2+2" format.

According to a statement from Italy's Foreign Ministry, discussions focused on security cooperation, hybrid threats, and developments in Ukraine and the Middle East, including Gaza, Lebanon, Iran, and the UN peacekeeping mission UNIFIL, as well as the situation in the Western Balkans.

The ministers reiterated their support for Ukraine, stressing the importance of European and NATO contributions.

The statement said they underlined "the UN's central role" and the need for the conflict to be resolved "as soon as possible."

Regarding the Middle East, the ministers highlighted the need for a UN Security Council resolution to support a peace plan and give the UN a "decisive" role in administering the Gaza Strip.

Tajani said new global challenges required joint responses.

"Italy and the UK's cooperation is vital for protecting infrastructure, citizens, and international stability in a context marked by the conflict in the Middle East and Russia's aggression against Ukraine," he said.

He added that the stability of the Western Balkans and their eventual EU membership remained a strategic goal for Italy.

Crosetto described the Western Balkans as a strategic area for Italian security and stability.

"Hybrid threat, not consisting of isolated events but of a strategy aimed at damaging infrastructure, public opinion, the economy, and social cohesion," he said. "Italy is working on an initiative that we hope will be supported by all European countries."





