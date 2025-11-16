Syrian foreign minister, French presidential aide discuss bilateral relations

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani met Saturday in Damascus with Anne-Claire Legendre, political adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron, to discuss bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.

Talks covered issues of shared concern and ways to strengthen ties between Syria and France "in a manner that serves the common interests of both countries," the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry did not disclose further details on specific files addressed during the discussions.

The meeting follows another round of discussions between the two sides in Bahrain on Nov. 1 on the sidelines of the Manama Dialogue.

Legendre's visit to Damascus comes amid a gradual uptick in European and regional diplomatic engagement with Damascus following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime, which faced international isolation through the 14-year civil war.

Assad fled to Russia, marking the end of the Ba'ath Party's rule since 1963. A transitional administration headed by President Ahmad Al-Sharaa took office in January.





