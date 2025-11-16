Syrian defense minister meets top Russian military delegation in Damascus

Syrian Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra met with a high-level Russian military delegation in Damascus on Sunday.

Talks between Abu Qasra and the delegation led by Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-bek Yevkurov dwelt on military cooperation and mechanisms to strengthen coordination in ways that serve the shared interests of both countries, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

On Nov. 28, Abu Qasra and Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov discussed joint military issues during talks in Moscow.

Sunday's meeting comes amid a shift in relations between the two states. Ties had been strained over Moscow's support for former President Bashar al-Assad, who ruled from 2000 to 2024, and Russia's decision to grant him asylum.

But as Syria's new government adopts a more open foreign policy, Damascus and Moscow have held a series of reciprocal visits by senior officials.

Last month, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa made his first visit to Russia since taking office following the fall of Assad's government.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December, ending the Ba'ath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. A new transitional administration led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in January.