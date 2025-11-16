Belgium condemns Russian strikes on Ukraine as ‘war crimes’

A firefighter works at the site of a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Sumy region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released November 16, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot on Saturday condemned the recent Russian attacks on Ukraine, describing them as "war crimes."

"Belgium condemns in the strongest and clearest possible terms the wave of massive Russian attacks that have struck Ukraine in recent weeks," Prevot wrote on US social media platform X.

He noted that the attacks "deliberately targeted" civilians, residential neighborhoods, hospitals, energy infrastructure and essential services.

"Let us be very clear: these are war crimes. They are part of a systematic strategy to break the morale of the Ukrainian people," Prevot noted.

He further voiced Belgium's concern over the strike that Ukraine claimed hit the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kyiv.

"Targeting a diplomatic mission is not only unacceptable, it is a direct attack on the principles that hold the international system together," Prevot said.

Russia has not yet responded to the Belgian foreign minister's comments.