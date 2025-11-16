Australia welcomes Trump’s tariff exemption on beef, other food products

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Sunday welcomed US President Donald Trump's exemption of certain food products including beef from tariffs, reiterating opposition to levies altogether.

"We welcome the lifting of these tariffs. That's a good thing for Australian beef producers. We maintain a clear, consistent position. We do not support tariffs," Wong said on an interview with Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Canberra "believes in being able to access each other's markets. We think that's in the best interest of consumers as well as of producers," Wong added.

Trump on Friday signed an executive order to exempt a range of food imports from tariffs including coffee, beef and bananas amid concerns over rising grocery prices.

With the exemption, Australian beef -- one of the country's top exports to the US -- will no longer be subject to the 10% tariff.

Wong also said that Australia will "keep advocating our position" on removal of other tariffs.