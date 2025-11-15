US provides $3.5M in equipment to Guatemala to battle drug trafficking

Guatemala received military and navy equipment on Friday, valued at $3.5 million, to strengthen the country's forces and help intercept transnational criminal activity such as drug trafficking.

President Bernardo Arevalo presided over a ceremony at the Port of Guatemala during the delivery of the military and maritime resources and equipment.

Accompanied by Defense Minister Henry Saenz, Navy Commander Vice Admiral Mario Alfonso Rojas Arevalo and US Ambassador Tobin Bradley, Arevalo received the donation from the Pentagon for the National Defense Naval Command.

Arevalo praised the efforts between the US and Guatemala on security issues.

"Thanks to the joint work with the Government of the United States, we are advancing in the fight against transnational organized crime. With these resources, our forces expand their presence and response capacity to build a safer and more prosperous region," Arevalo wrote on US social media company X.

The shipment includes three Silver Ships coastal fast response boats (CFRBs), a Zodiac Hurricane rigid inflatable boat and 20 Zodiac inflatable boats equipped with motors.

It also provides 21 Polaris quad bikes, two Ford F-450 pickup trucks with boat trailers, and a full set of maintenance containers along with a comprehensive spare-parts package. In addition, the delivery features a tactical simulator for small arms training and 43 boxes of maintenance equipment.

The announcement comes after the recent seizure of 292 kilograms (644 pounds) of cocaine in Puerto Quetzal and after Guatemala promoted a bill that classifies gangs and criminal groups as terror organizations.



