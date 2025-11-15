Trump calls Thailand, Cambodia to ease border tensions: White House

US President Donald Trump held calls Friday with Cambodia and Thailand in a bid to tamp down border tensions that are threatening to upend a fragile peace between the Southeast Asian neighbors.

"President Trump held calls with Thailand and Cambodia in an effort to mediate the most recent conflict. He engaged with Malaysia as well to help end the violence," a White House official said.

The official did not name individuals with whom the president spoke, but Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he spoke with Trump and "affirmed that both countries have withdrawn their military forces from the border, in line with the approach agreed upon under the Kuala Lumpur Peace Agreement Framework."

"Therefore, I welcome the active role of President Trump, who has also reached out to the Prime Ministers of Cambodia and Thailand to ensure that any differences are handled in an orderly manner, to guarantee regional stability and harmony," he said on American social media company X.

One civilian was killed and three others were injured in a cross-border clash between Thailand and Cambodia on Wednesday, with both sides blaming each other, just days after Thailand suspended a peace pact.

Cambodia evacuated hundreds of residents from the Prey Chan village after the incident, provincial spokesman Norng Vuthy told reporters Thursday, according to CamboJA News.

The Royal Thai Army denied that Thai troops had engaged in "unprovoked shooting" and said Cambodian soldiers had "fired weapons into Thai territory."

Thai forces "took cover and returned fire toward the source using only necessary force in accordance with rules of engagement to suppress the incident, protect national sovereignty, and ensure personnel safety," the army said on the US social media platform Facebook.