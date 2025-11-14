Bosnia nursing home fire death toll rises to 15

The death toll from a fire at a Bosnian nursing home earlier this month has risen to 15, after a hospital confirmed Friday that two more victims had died of their injuries.

The fire broke out on the evening of November 4 on the seventh floor of the nursing home in the northeastern city of Tuzla, some 80 kilometres (50 miles) northeast of Sarajevo.

Most of the building's residents were sick and bedridden elderly people.

Five other people remain hospitalised at the Tuzla University Clinical Centre, two of them in serious condition, the centre said.

Eleven people died on the night of the blaze, most from smoke inhalation, according to autopsy results.

Other victims later died in hospital.

The cause of the fire, in which more than 30 people were injured, including police officers and firefighters, remains unknown.

Prosecutors were expected to announce more details later on Friday.







