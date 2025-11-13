US Starbucks workers strike over ‘unfair labor practices’

The Starbucks workers' union, Starbucks Workers United, launched a nationwide strike in the US on Thursday in at least 40 cities on "Red Cup Day," one of Starbucks' biggest sales days of the year.

After baristas and the coffee giant failed to reach a collective bargaining deal, Workers United voted to authorize an open-ended strike, sparking the protest, which the union claims involves over 1,000 baristas in over 65 stores.

Since the union rejected a company offer in April, union members claim Starbucks has not made any fresh proposals on important topics like wages and staffing numbers. In addition, the workers want to settle hundreds of complaints about unlawful labor practices, including charges of retribution against union members.

According to Workers United, which started organizing at Starbucks in 2021, it currently represents over 12,000 employees in over 550 locations. The union only represents 9,500 employees at 550 cafes, the business told CNBC last week.

Threatening to make this "the largest, longest strike in company history if Starbucks fails to deliver a fair union contract and resolve unfair labor practice charges," the baristas claim they are ready to intensify the work stoppage.

"If Starbucks keeps stonewalling a fair contract and refusing to end union-busting, they'll see their business grind to a halt," Starbucks Workers United spokesperson Michelle Eisen, a former barista who spent 15 years at the company, said in a statement, according to CNBC.

"No contract, no coffee is more than a tagline -- it's a pledge to interrupt Starbucks operations and profits until a fair union contract and an end to unfair labor practices are won. Starbucks knows where we stand," he was quoted as saying.

Starbucks had stated that it would be prepared to serve customers throughout its almost 18,000 company-operated and licensed locations this holiday season in reaction to the strike vote results last week.

Starbucks spokesperson Jaci Anderson told CNBC: "Starbucks offers the best job in retail, including more than $30 an hour on average in pay and benefits for hourly partners. Workers United, which represents only 4% of our partners, chose to walk away from the bargaining table. We've asked them to return -- many times. If they're ready to come back, we're ready to talk. We believe we can move quickly to a reasonable deal."