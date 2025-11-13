Merz vows to increase Western pressure on Russia for Ukraine peace talks

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz pledged Thursday to intensify Western pressure on Russia, aiming to bring Moscow to serious peace negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

Government spokesman Stefan Kornelius said in a statement that Chancellor Merz held a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the leaders agreed "to continue efforts for a ceasefire and lasting peace" in close coordination.

"Germany, together with its Western partners, will increase the pressure on Moscow to bring Russia to serious negotiations," Kornelius quoted Merz as saying. This includes "continuing work on more effective use of immobilized Russian state assets," he said.

During the conversation, Zelenskyy updated Merz on corruption investigations involving officials who have since resigned from his administration. He pledged "full transparency, long-term support for independent anti-corruption authorities, and further swift measures" to regain the trust of the Ukrainian population and European partners, according to the spokesman.

"The Chancellor emphasized the German government's expectation that Ukraine will vigorously pursue the fight against corruption and further reforms, particularly in the area of the rule of law," he said.