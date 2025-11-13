Georgian ex-PM returned to prison after 3 years of hospital treatment

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili was returned to prison on Wednesday after spending some three years in inpatient medical care at a private clinic, according to local media.

The Georgian Penitentiary Service said in a statement that Saakashvili, 57, was moved from prison to the facility in May 2022 for long-term treatment. Officials said his health has now improved.

"Since the health condition of convicted Mikheil Saakashvili is satisfactory and he no longer requires inpatient treatment, he was discharged from the civil sector clinic and returned to Penitentiary Institution No. 12," they said.

They noted that Saakashvili will continue serving out his sentence under general prison procedures.

Saakashvili is expected to remain in custody until 2034. He was previously found guilty in a case related to illegal border crossing.





