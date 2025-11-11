UN chief condemns deadly attacks in Pakistan, India; urges full investigations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expresses sorrow about the deadly suicide bombing in Pakistan and a car bombing in India, a spokesman said Tuesday.

Guterres is "deeply saddened" by the reported suicide attack in Islamabad, and he extends his condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a full recovery to those injured, Farhan Haq told reporters.

"The secretary general condemns acts of violence and terrorism in the strongest terms. He reiterates that all perpetrators of terrorism must be held accountable, and he calls for a full investigation," Haq added.

At least 12 people were killed Tuesday and 27 injured in a suicide attack outside a court complex in the nation's capital of Islamabad, according to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Turning to Monday's blast in the Indian capital of New Delhi that left 12 dead and many injured, Haq said the UN sends condolences to the government of India.

"That also needs to be fully investigated," he added.