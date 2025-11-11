UN CHIEF APPOINTS DENMARKS PETER DUE AS HEAD OF MISSION IN KOSOVO

 Contact Us
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed Peter Due of Denmark as the new Special Representative and Head of UNMIK in Kosovo, succeeding Caroline Ziadeh, with Due bringing 30 years of experience in international peace and security.

Published November 11,2025
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday announced the appointment of Peter Due of Denmark as his new Special Representative and Head of the UN Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK).

Due "succeeds Caroline Ziadeh of Lebanon, to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for her dedicated efforts to further peace and stability in Kosovo and the region, and her effective leadership of the Mission," said a statement by his spokesperson's office.

Saying that Due "brings to the position 30 years of wide-ranging experience in international peace and security," the statement noted that he has served as director for Asia and the Pacific in the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations since 2019.

He previously held senior UN positions including director for Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Latin America in the Department of Peacekeeping Operations.

Due also served as the UN Secretary-General's Representative and Head of the UN Office in Belgrade and earlier worked with UNMIK in Pristina.