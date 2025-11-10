Syrian president meets diaspora community in Washington

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa met with members of the Syrian community in Washington during his current visit to the US, local media reported Monday.

"The many achievements that were made during this period, both internally and externally, demonstrate the determination of the state and its people to move forward in rebuilding and overcoming challenges," Sharaa said during Sunday's meeting, as cited by the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and US Special Envoy for Syria and Ambassador to Türkiye, Tom Barrack, participated in the meeting.

Sharaa underlined the importance of Syrians' connection to their homeland and "their role in conveying the true image of Syria and defending its just causes."

He hailed the Syrian community's "efforts and initiatives that express their deep belonging and pride in their country."

The Syrian leader arrived in the US early Sunday. He will meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday to discuss bilateral and regional matters, foremost among them the lifting of US sanctions on Syria.

Sharaa's visit to the US is the first by a Syrian president since the country's independence in 1946.





