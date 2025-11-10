Syrian president, IMF chief discuss potential cooperation to boost Syria’s economic development

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Director Kristalina Georgieva discussed Sunday potential cooperation to boost Syria's economic development.

Sharaa and Georgieva met at the IMF headquarters in Washington, D.C. The meeting was attended by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the two sides discussed "possible frameworks for collaboration between Syria and the IMF to enhance growth and promote economic reform."

Sharaa arrived in Washigton late Saturday from Brazil, where he attended the COP30 climate summit.

Last Tuesday, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump will meet Sharaa on Monday, describing the move as "historic" following the US president's decision to lift sanctions on Syria.

Trump and Sharaa are expected to discuss bilateral and regional matters, foremost among them the lifting of US sanctions on Syria.

Last week, the US State Department expressed support for the Congress's repeal of the Caesar Act, which imposed sanctions on Syria.

Sharaa's visit to the US is the first by a Syrian president since the country's independence in 1946.