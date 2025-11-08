Zelenskyy holds talks with leaders of Romania, Lebanon on defense

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held separate calls Friday with Romanian President Nicusor Dan and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on defense cooperation, regional security and diplomatic efforts.

"I briefed him on the current diplomatic situation and the ongoing Russian strikes. Russia continues spurning diplomacy, and we discussed what joint steps could help bring the Russians back to reality," Zelenskyy said on Telegram after speaking to Romanian President Nicusor Dan.

He said the leaders discussed defense assistance, air defense needs, and potential cooperation under the EU's SAFE instrument, noting that Ukraine is ready to export defense systems to Romania.

SAFE is a new European Union initiative that offers €150 billion ($176.7 billion) in low-cost loans to member states to boost their defense capabilities.

"We have strong potential for a partnership, and we are equally interested in its realization," he added.

Zelenskyy said he invited Dan to Ukraine, with teams from both sides preparing for the visit.

In a separate statement, Zelenskyy said he had spoken with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun about regional peace efforts, food security and cooperation in logistics and agricultural technologies.

"Ukraine supports all the efforts by Lebanon and the international community to ensure stability in the Middle East. Achieving real peace is equally important for both our regions," he said, expressing gratitude for Lebanon's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.



