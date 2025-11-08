TRNC condemns Norway for lifting arms embargo on Greek Cypriot side

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Saturday condemned Norway's decision to lift a more than 65-year-old arms embargo on the Greek Cypriot Administration (GCA), warning it threatens the fragile balance in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the 1959 Norwegian parliamentary regulation had prohibited arms sales to countries experiencing conflict or at risk of internal unrest.

"The Norwegian government's decision to allow the Greek Cypriot side to arm itself undermines the delicate and increasingly fragile balance in the Eastern Mediterranean and does little to support regional stability and security," the statement said.

The TRNC ministry emphasized that lasting peace on the island depends on recognizing equal rights for both communities and building mutual trust. It warned that unilateral decisions like this "make achieving that goal more difficult and put the current situation at risk."

The statement called on Norway to refrain from actions that could encourage provocative behavior or arms buildup by the Greek Cypriot side and urged a policy that supports regional stability and peace based on the island's realities.

It added that the TRNC will continue to coordinate necessary measures with Türkiye.



