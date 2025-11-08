News World Gomes and Greenwood score as Marseille move top in France

On Saturday, first-half goals from the English duo of Angel Gomes and Mason Greenwood secured a 3-0 home victory for Marseille over Brest, propelling them to the top of the Ligue 1 table.

The former Manchester United pair put Marseille in control at the break and both spurned further chances before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's late effort sealed maximum points for Roberto De Zerbi's side.



Marseille bounced back from Wednesday's 1-0 Champions League defeat to Atalanta at the Orange Velodrome with their eighth Ligue 1 win of the season to move into top spot, one point above Paris St Germain, who play at Lyon on Sunday.



Aubameyang was wayward with several chances for Marseille before Gomes fired them into a 25th-minute lead direct from a free-kick, low into the bottom corner.



The visitors continued to threaten and after Igor Paixao went down in the box under Kenny Lala's challenge six minutes later, Greenwood converted from the spot for his ninth goal in 15 appearances in all competitions this season.



Greenwood's goalbound effort early in the second half was well saved by Radoslaw Majecki and Gomes headed narrowly wide before Aubameyang completed the scoring in the 81st minute with low finish from inside the area.











