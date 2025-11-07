Vatican delegation visits ancient cities in western Türkiye ahead of Pope Leo’s historic visit

A Vatican delegation led by the vicar general of Pope Leo XIV visited religious and historical sites in Denizli, western Türkiye ahead of a historic visit by the pontiff himself later this month.

Led by Cardinal Baldassare Reina, the 38-member group of priests and nuns first visited the tomb and church of St. Philip, one of Jesus' 12 apostles, in the ancient city of Hierapolis. They then toured the UNESCO-listed Pamukkale travertines and the ancient city of Laodicea.

Reina told reporters that it was inspiring to follow in the footsteps of the first Christians, who were active in what is now Türkiye. He described Hierapolis and Laodicea as fascinating places with deep spiritual meaning.

After arriving in the country on Nov. 27 for his first visit abroad, Leo is expected to visit Iznik, northwestern Türkiye to mark the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea, a pivotal event in the early church.