Turkish FM Fidan: Israel still failing to meet aid obligations for Gaza

Israel is still failing to meet its obligations on Gaza aid delivery, while the Palestinian side has taken a constructive approach, including efforts for hostage releases and the return of bodies, said Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his Romanian counterpart Oana Toiu, Fidan stressed that continuation of the Gaza ceasefire is of critical importance, calling the situation "fragile," because the Israeli administration and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu do not believe in the fundamental objectives of the ceasefire.

Fidan said the Palestinian side continues to honor the terms of the ceasefire "with great maturity," despite Israel's failure to allow the agreed amount of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

"Most of the trucks entering Gaza carry commercial goods, while humanitarian assistance remains stuck in warehouses and on trucks, leaving the urgent needs of Gazans unmet. This situation is unacceptable, and we once again call for immediate action," Fidan said.

Fidan praised the on-ground efforts to deliver aid by Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the Turkish Red Crescent, and NGOs, noting that the Turkish Foreign Ministry's Humanitarian Aid Coordination Office is actively working to overcome logistical and diplomatic obstacles.

- Efforts for Gaza ceasefire, including UN draft

He added that "a resolution related to the Gaza process is also expected to be submitted to the UN Security Council," and Türkiye has already shared its views and contributions with its counterparts.

"This historic opportunity should not be wasted, and the mistakes of the past must be avoided. It is essential to create a framework that both parties and the international community can embrace," he said.

Fidan said Türkiye hosted an important meeting in Istanbul earlier this week on the Gaza issue, and that intensive diplomatic efforts are underway to ensure a permanent and sustainable framework for peace.

He added that Ankara is already discussing with international partners what steps can be taken for Gaza's reconstruction once conditions improve.

On the expected UN Security Council resolution on the Gaza ceasefire plan, Fidan said Türkiye is not a member of the council but has held consultations with countries that met in New York, later continuing the dialogue in Istanbul.

Fidan said Türkiye shared its views on the possible UN Security Council resolution, adding that participating countries included these discussions in their diplomatic efforts.

He noted that they discussed the issue with the US and other countries, expressing hope that a resolution, if implemented, would advance peace and enable Gaza's reconstruction.

Fidan added that talks with Palestinian group Hamas are ongoing and that Türkiye is closely following developments.

- Stronger Turkish-Romanian ties across sectors

Fidan highlighted the strong and deepening strategic partnership between Türkiye and Romania, covering a wide range of areas from defense to energy and trade.

Telling how bilateral ties were elevated to the strategic partnership level in 2011 and that a high-level strategic cooperation council was established in 2024, Fidan said its first meeting was held in the Turkish capital Ankara.

He stressed that the momentum provided by the diplomatic and institutional framework between the two countries has significantly contributed to economic and commercial ties.

"Romania is the country in the Southeastern Europe region we have the highest bilateral trade volume with. Our country is Romania's largest trading partner outside the European Union. We aim to increase our trade volume from some $12 billion last year to $15 billion," Fidan said.

Fidan added that cooperation in energy continues to grow steadily, with many Turkish companies operating successfully in Romania's energy sector.

He underlined that a memorandum of understanding on energy cooperation signed this May aims to deepen the partnership further.

On defense industry ties, Fidan said the Hisar-class corvette Romania plans to acquire from Türkiye marks an important step and that both sides are also considering joint production projects.

He invited Romanian investors to explore investment opportunities in Türkiye and to engage more closely with Turkish companies.

"The Black Sea is a key area for the constructive cooperation we have built with Romania," Fidan said, adding that the two countries work together with a sense of regional ownership to enhance the sea's security, prosperity, and economy.

He said the Black Sea's security is crucial for regional stability, a fact underscored since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.

- Ankara urges new momentum in EU ties

Fidan said Türkiye appreciates Romania's sincere support for its EU membership process.

"Türkiye's strategic perspective on EU membership remains unchanged. Shifting dynamics once again show that Türkiye and Europe are two complementary actors. Constructive messages voiced recently by European leaders offer valuable opportunities to overcome existing deadlocks in our relations," he said, noting that he shared Türkiye's expectations for modernization of the Customs Union and the revitalization of visa liberalization talks.

Fidan also underscored that as the European security architecture is changing, Türkiye's active participation in the European Security Action Mechanism (SAFE) remains crucial for the continent's stability.

He said the sides also discussed the latest stage of the Russia-Ukraine war and potential contributions under the framework of the coalition of the willing, stressing that Türkiye continues its diplomatic contacts toward a negotiated settlement.

"As a country that maintains dialogue with both sides at all levels, we continue our contacts for a negotiated solution," he said, expressing hope for "a just and lasting peace for the sake of the region and the world."







