Türkiye re-elected to UNESCO Executive Board for 2025-2029 term

Türkiye was re-elected on Friday to the Executive Board of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for the 2025-2029 term, the Foreign Ministry announced.

Türkiye, one of the founding members of UNESCO, will serve on the Executive Board for the third consecutive term, following its previous memberships for the 2017-2021 and 2021-2025 periods.

The election took place during the ongoing 43rd General Conference of UNESCO in Uzbekistan.

Reaffirming its commitment to UNESCO's goals and ideals, Türkiye said it will continue to contribute to international cooperation aimed at advancing the organization's mission and preserving the shared values of humanity.