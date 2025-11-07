Trump vows to boost US-Central Asia cooperation in critical minerals

US President Donald Trump vowed Thursday to deepen cooperation with Central Asian countries in critical minerals, trade and security, describing the region as "a magnificent and powerful part of the world" during a White House summit with the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Trump said previous administrations had "neglected this extremely wealthy region" and stressed that his government was committed to "fixing that mistake."

He underscored the region's strategic importance, calling the Central Asian states "the heart of Eurasia" with "unbelievable potential."

"One of the key items on our agenda is critical minerals," he said.

"We've strengthened America's economic security by forging agreements with allies and partners to broaden our critical mineral supply chains."

He noted that "tremendous amounts of trade" were being carried out between the US and Central Asian partners, including in defense and industrial goods, as Washington seeks to diversify its supply of raw materials crucial for clean energy and high-tech manufacturing.

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon highlighted his country's cooperation with the US on antimony, a critical mineral used in the defense and energy industries.

"Tajikistan ranks second in the world in antimony production and is currently the largest producer of metallic antimony, which the United States is deeply interested in," Rahmon said, adding that antimony made up 97% of Tajikistan's exports to the US last year.

Rahmon said a US-Tajik joint venture in metallurgy exemplified the "long-enduring collaboration" between the two countries, noting that American companies were also investing in aviation and data infrastructure.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev praised Trump's "bold policy" and said Kazakhstan's partnership with the US had reached the level of an enhanced strategic partnership.

"The United States is the largest investor in our economy, with over $100 billion invested," Tokayev said.

"During my visit alone, our businesses are concluding deals worth over $17 billion."

He added that Kazakhstan supplies about 25% of America's uranium demand and hosts more than 600 US companies.

Trump also announced that Kazakhstan had formally joined the Abraham Accords, calling it "a tremendous honor" and "a sign of deeper friendship with the United States."

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov called the US "an important partner" and emphasized the region's growing role in global politics. He said cooperation should focus on renewable energy, digital technologies and peace and stability.

The C5+1, launched in 2015, is a diplomatic platform that brings together the five Central Asian countries -- Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan -- with the United States to discuss regional security, economic cooperation and environmental issues.





