Traffic crash in Bulgaria kills 6 migrants, injures 4 others

Published November 07,2025
Six migrants were killed and three others, along with the driver, were injured in a traffic accident Thursday night in the city of Burgas on Bulgaria's Black Sea coast.

The vehicle, which had Romanian license plates and was driven by a Romanian citizen, was carrying 10 migrants -- more than twice the permissible capacity -- the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) reported.

Police said the migrants in the vehicle had entered Bulgaria illegally.

Based on preliminary information, the surviving migrants are believed to be from Afghanistan.