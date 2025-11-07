Syria’s Sharaa meets French, British, Dutch leaders at COP30

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa met with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Dutch Premier Dick Schoof on the sidelines of the COP30 climate summit in Belem, Brazil, the Syrian Arab News Agency SANA reported.

The meetings were also attended by Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, while Local Administration and Environment Minister Mohammad Anjarani joined the meeting with the Dutch prime minister, according to SANA.

The news agency did not disclose details of the discussions.

Sharaa and his delegation are in Belem to attend the heads of state segment of COP30. This marks the first time a Syrian president has participated in a UN climate conference since the process began in 1995.