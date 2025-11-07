Prince Harry apologizes to Blue Jays fans for wearing Dodgers cap

Britain's Prince Harry apologized to Canadians after wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap during last month's Game 4 of the 2025 Major League Baseball World Series, where the Dodgers faced off against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The duke of Sussex, who attended the Oct. 29 game with his wife Meghan Markle at Dodger Stadium, joked that he had no choice but to wear the bright blue Dodgers hat.

"Firstly, I would like to apologize to Canada for wearing it," Harry told Canadian public broadcaster CTV in a Thursday interview. "Secondly, I was under duress. There wasn't much choice," he said, joking that the hot floodlights left him eager to wear any available hat.

The couple had been invited by the team's owner to watch the game from front-row seats.

The gesture sparked criticism in Canada-a Commonwealth nation where King Charles, Harry's father, is titular head of state-with some fans accusing the prince of failing to support the Blue Jays, Canada's only Major League Baseball team.

Appearing in the interview wearing a Blue Jays cap, Harry promised to back the Toronto team "from now on." He was seen cheering for the Blue Jays in subsequent games.

The Dodgers won the series in Sunday's game 7.

A photo circulating on social media also showed the prince wearing a Blue Jays hat during his visit to Toronto on Thursday, where he met Canada's oldest veterans at Sunnybrook Hospital's veterans center.



